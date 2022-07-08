Don't Miss It: V&E, Greenberg Traurig Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (July 8, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Vinson & Elkins LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP. Here, Law360 recaps those you may have missed. V&E Reps Apollo for $2B Acquisition of Energy Vessels for JV Guided by Vinson & Elkins, Apollo Global Management Inc. said July 5 it's entering into a joint venture with New Fortress Energy Inc. that involves the $2 billion sale of 11 liquefied natural gas vessels to the new business. NFE is selling the 11 vessels to the joint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS