Ex-Ohio Terminix Franchisees Must Clean Contaminated Site

By Eric Heisig (July 8, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ordered a family that owned a Terminix franchise to clean up suburban land soaked in decades-old pesticides in Columbus, Ohio. John G. Breen and his son John E. Breen must remove the contaminated dirt from the site, which sits in Upper Arlington near homes, U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus of the Southern District of Ohio wrote in an order Thursday. The pesticides date to the 1980s, when Buckeye Terminix Co. had its office nearby, but testing of the soil and groundwater show the amount of chemicals in the ground remain elevated, the judge wrote. "Thirty years...

