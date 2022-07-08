Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Pares Challenge To Fla. Classroom, Work Training Law

By Vin Gurrieri (July 8, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday largely kept alive a challenge by students and teachers to the constitutionality of a controversial state law that regulates classroom instruction of race, but tossed a portion of the suit claiming that the law's restrictions on employers' workplace training programs are invalid.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker partially granted the state's motion for dismissal of a lawsuit challenging H.B. 7, also known as the Individual Freedom Act. The judge had previously refused to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the law ahead of its July 1 implementation date.

