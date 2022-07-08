DC Circ. Narrows House Subpoena For Trump Financial Docs

By Theresa Schliep (July 8, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A House committee can obtain some, but not all, of former President Donald Trump's financial documents that it requested from his former accounting firm, the D.C. Circuit said Friday, narrowing the scope of the congressional subpoena for the records. The appeals court narrowed the breadth of the subpoena from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requesting the records from Mazars USA LLP, finding the request was "substantially overbroad" but determining that the committee had the authority to obtain some of the documents. The committee issued the subpoena in connection with its probe into Trump's potential conflicts of interest. Former President...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS