Jenner & Block Adds Third FTC Veteran To Antitrust Practice

By Tracey Read (July 12, 2022, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Jenner & Block on Tuesday announced it had hired another Federal Trade Commission veteran — the latest in a string of such recruits — to expand the firm's merger clearance, strategic counseling, compliance and litigation abilities. Christopher Abbott, a former attorney in the Mergers IV Division of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. Abbott most recently was employed as counsel at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. He is the third FTC veteran to join the firm's antitrust and competition practice in the last 12 months, following partners Douglas Litvack and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS