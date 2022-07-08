Texas Pol Threatens Sidley With Charges Over Abortion Policy

By Dave Simpson (July 8, 2022, 11:19 PM EDT) -- The chair of the Texas Freedom Caucus warned Sidley Austin LLP in a letter on Thursday that the firm could face criminal liability and that its attorneys would be disbarred for aiding employees that need abortions, under legislation they plan to introduce in the next session. Texas Rep. Mayes Middleton, R-Wallisville, took aim at the firm, which is headquartered in Chicago but has offices in Dallas and Houston, for its policy to reimburse employees in the state for costs incurred traveling out of state in order to receive abortion care that has been criminalized in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court's...

