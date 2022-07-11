USPTO Wants Fed. Circ. To Rethink Cancer Patent App Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (July 11, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office wants the Federal Circuit to rethink its decision reviving ImmunoGen's application for a patent on a cancer treatment, filing a petition at a time when the office has said it is trying to work with federal drug officials to strengthen the patent system to curb abuse. The USPTO on Friday asked for panel rehearing of a March decision where a three-judge panel of the circuit court threw out an Eastern District of Virginia federal court's summary judgment that claims in ImmunoGen Inc.'s U.S. Application No. 14/509,809 were not patentable. That panel decision – which remanded...

