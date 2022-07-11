Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USPTO Wants Fed. Circ. To Rethink Cancer Patent App Ruling

By Adam Lidgett (July 11, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office wants the Federal Circuit to rethink its decision reviving ImmunoGen's application for a patent on a cancer treatment, filing a petition at a time when the office has said it is trying to work with federal drug officials to strengthen the patent system to curb abuse.

The USPTO on Friday asked for panel rehearing of a March decision where a three-judge panel of the circuit court threw out an Eastern District of Virginia federal court's summary judgment that claims in ImmunoGen Inc.'s U.S. Application No. 14/509,809 were not patentable.

That panel decision – which remanded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!