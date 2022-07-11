Pensions Minister Opperman Reappointed In Caretaker Gov't

By Martin Croucher (July 11, 2022, 12:11 PM BST) -- Guy Opperman has been reappointed as pensions minister a day after he resigned from the government in protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership, saying he wanted to help the department "navigate the next few weeks." Opperman, who has become the longest-serving minister for pensions, said late on Friday that he wanted to help steady the ship under Johnson's caretaker government until a new leader and Cabinet could be appointed. The departure of Opperman from the Department for Work and Pensions sent ripples of concern through the sector. Some observers warned that his resignation had left question marks over the future of important...

