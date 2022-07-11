3 Firms Advise Dufry On €2B Purchase Of Italy's Autogrill

By Najiyya Budaly (July 11, 2022, 12:31 PM BST) -- Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry said Monday that it will buy Italian caterer Autogrill for approximately €2 billion ($2 billion) from Edizione, owned by Benetton, to create a business that will focus on airline and motorway passengers. Dufry said that it will buy Edizione Holding's controlling 50.3% stake in Autogrill in a deal that values the Italian motorway services company at €2 billion ($2 billion). (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Dufry AG said that it will buy Edizione Holding's controlling 50.3% stake in Autogrill for 0.158 new Dufry shares for each Autogrill share. Dufry is being advised on the deal by Davis Polk &...

