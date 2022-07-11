Pension Reform Could Hit UK's Poorest In Inflation Crisis

By Martin Croucher (July 11, 2022, 3:21 PM BST) -- The government must rethink its pensions reform program because of the cost-of-living crisis, a consultancy said Monday, as it warned that plans to get people to save more for retirement could make a significant dent in the income of lower-paid workers. Hargreaves Lansdown said that plans to broaden the scope of automatic enrollment regulations will mean that workers are in a better position when they retire, but added that those on lower salaries would take an immediate 22.2% hit to surplus income. The government said it wants employees to be automatically enrolled into workplace saving plans from their first pound of earnings,...

