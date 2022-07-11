G20 Standards Setter Drawing Up Crypto-Rule Proposal

By Alex Davidson (July 11, 2022, 3:55 PM BST) -- A global financial standards setter said Monday it will ask the Group of 20 top economic powers in October to endorse new proposals to strengthen regulation of the $1 trillion crypto-assets market and minimize its fragmentation across national jurisdictions. The Financial Stability Board also will ask G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors to back improved international cooperation among national regulators. This is to prevent companies from exploiting jurisdictional gaps by listing assets like stablecoins in countries with the lowest regulatory standards. As a later step after October, the FSB hopes to issue the final high-level recommendations for legislative changes by...

