UK Set To Approve Ali Group's $4.8B Welbilt Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (July 11, 2022, 4:08 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said Monday that it will wave through Ali Group's planned $4.8 billion acquisition of Welbilt Inc. if the food service equipment suppliers offload a global ice machine business within three months. The Competition and Markets Authority said that selling Welbilt's global ice-making machine business, which operates under the Manitowoc and Koolaire brands, for $1.6 billion to industrial water treatment company Pentair PLC will fix the antitrust concerns that it has about the Ali Group deal. Welbilt accepted an all-cash, $24 per share offer from Ali Group in July 2021, valuing the outfit at $3.5 billion, or $4.8 billion...

