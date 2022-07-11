Calif. Bar Seeks Further Discipline For Ex-Director

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 11, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California filed disciplinary charges against its former executive director last week, claiming he spent State Bar funds on a trip to Mongolia and misled leadership into supporting a controversial bill. Joe Dunn, who the State Bar fired from his post in 2014, could face disbarment after the bar went after him Wednesday, claiming he acted in "moral turpitude" and breached his fiduciary duties as executive director. Dunn was executive director for four years, before being fired over accusations of overspending on trips and misleading Bar leaders on policy issues. After he was fired, Dunn filed a whistleblower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS