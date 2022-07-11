Ex-F1 Chief To Be Charged For Hiding £400M From HMRC

By Sophia Dourou (July 11, 2022, 2:13 PM BST) -- Former Formula One racing boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud for allegedly hiding more than £400 million ($476 million) in offshore assets from the British tax authorities, prosecutors said Monday. The Crown Prosecution Service has signed off on charging Bernie Ecclestone with fraud by false representation in relation to the alleged concealment of more than £400 million ($476 million). (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc./Corbis via Getty Images) Following an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs, the Crown Prosecution Service signed off on charging Bernie Ecclestone, 91, with fraud by false representation in connection with the alleged concealment. Simon York, director...

