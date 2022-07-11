Ex-Baker Donelson Lobbyist Wants Timber Scam Counts Axed

By Andrew Strickler (July 11, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- A former Baker Donelson lobbyist charged in an immense timber-industry Ponzi scam asked a Mississippi federal judge Friday to throw out two securities charges he faces along with a firm partner. Seeking to narrow the government's case before an upcoming trial, lobbyist Ted Alexander argued that the timber investment deals at the center of the government's case were "forward contracts," not futures, and thus not covered by a federal securities fraud statute. And unlike civil claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against the scheme's mastermind, Lamar Adams, the statute underlying two counts of the indictment applies to unregistered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS