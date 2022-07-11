Greenspoon Marder Adds Bankruptcy Firm SulmeyerKupetz

By Emma Cueto (July 11, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has added all nine attorneys from Los Angeles bankruptcy boutique SulmeyerKupetz, the firm announced Monday. The move incorporates attorneys who are familiar with a wide range of bankruptcy matters, including Chapter 7, Chapter 9 and Chapter 11 proceedings. Greenspoon Marder said the new additions, which include six partners, will greatly boost the firm's bankruptcy capabilities. "The evolution and growth of our Bankruptcy group [are] evident with the addition of these new attorneys," Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder, said in a statement. "They are among the best of the best in their field, have worked on and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS