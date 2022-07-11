EU Watchdog Eyes Simplifying Sanctions For Settlement Fails

By Martin Croucher (July 11, 2022, 5:40 PM BST) -- Europe's securities watchdog floated plans on Monday to simplify a tough new sanctions regime for so-called settlement fails, which was introduced less than six months ago after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Securities and Markets Authority said that it was seeking feedback about whether initial misgivings from the industry have played out in practice since the implementation of regulations in February. The rules involve cash fines for settlement fails, where securities transactions that are cleared by central counterparties, or CCPs, do not result in funds changing hands. CCPs operate between the buyer and the seller of foreign exchange or securities...

