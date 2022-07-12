Crowell Adds Ex-Squire Patton Energy Global Chair In DC

By Kevin Penton (July 12, 2022, 12:03 AM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has added an energy attorney who previously served as global chair of Squire Patton Boggs' energy and natural resources practice as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Lisa Henneberry will work as part of Crowell & Moring's energy practice, where she will concentrate her own practice on assisting clients with developing, constructing and operating conventional and alternative energy projects, according to the firm. Henneberry has particular experience with liquified natural gas projects worldwide, including serving as the lead project counsel for the first LNG terminal in Mexico, according to the firm. She also regularly...

