USPTO Floats Rule Aiming To Smooth Patent Term Adjustment

By Ryan Davis (July 11, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday proposed requiring patent applicants to use a standard form when submitting some statements that have implications for patent term adjustment, saying it will make the process more streamlined and accurate. In a Federal Register notice set to be published Tuesday, the USPTO said that under current rules, where the use of a form from the office is optional but not required, it has found that some statements are deficient and need to be reviewed by the agency when calculating a patent's term. "Use of the office form will streamline certain aspects of prosecution...

