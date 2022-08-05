Legal Sector Continues Upward Tick In July, Adds 3,100 Jobs

By Xiumei Dong (August 5, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Employment in the legal industry continued to grow at a steady pace, with 3,100 jobs added in July, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, as overall employment in the United States rose more than expected last month. Seasonally adjusted employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a preliminary total of 1,188,700 legal services sector jobs last month, up by about 0.3% from a revised estimate of 1,185,600 the month before and up about 3% year-over-year. Besides a slight decline in February, employment numbers in the legal sector have climbed steadily since last October,...

