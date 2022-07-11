Insurer Sues, Says Policyholder Doesn't Own Damaged House

By Eric Heisig (July 11, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A property insurance company says it should not have to pay a claim made after a kitchen fire damaged a central Ohio home because the policyholder does not own the property or live there. Municipal Mutual Insurance Co. of Wellsburg, West Virginia, claims Tara N. Dumolt first obtained an insurance policy for a property in New Lexington in 2010, at the time claiming her interest in the home was "outright ownership," according to a lawsuit filed Friday in the Southern District of Ohio. The problem, the suit alleges, is that Dumolt's father is the one who owns the property. Perry County...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS