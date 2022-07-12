Foley Hoag Names Longtime Atty Co-Managing Partner

By Adrian Cruz (July 12, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Boston-based Foley Hoag LLP announced that it has appointed a longtime partner who's been with the firm for over 30 years as its new co-managing partner, succeeding bankruptcy partner Kenneth Leonetti who reached his term limit. Jim Bucking was named co-managing partner at the start of July, sharing the role with Jeffrey Collins who's served as co-managing partner for the past six years. Both attorneys will share the responsibility of day-to-day firm management and long-term strategic planning. "It's very exciting," he told Law360 on Tuesday. "I've been at the firm for my entire career, and it's an exciting time for the...

