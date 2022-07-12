Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Discrimination Suit Against Health Care Co. Tossed

By Mike Curley (July 12, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge has thrown out a woman's suit alleging that Aurora Health Care Inc. withdrew an employment offer because of her race and disability, finding that she has offered no evidence to contradict the company's argument that it was acting under its drug-free policy.

In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Brett H. Ludwig granted summary judgment against Sonya Norwood, saying her arguments are largely speculative, and that she effectively abandoned any claims that the company discriminated against her because she's Black by failing to respond to those arguments in her briefings.

According to the suit, Norwood had...

