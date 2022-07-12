Senate Committee Explores Post-Dobbs Abortion Landscape

By Britain Eakin (July 12, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- With a murky legal landscape settling in after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, maternal mortality rates will likely rise because of abortion bans while "mass chaos" is already unfolding in emergency rooms, experts told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Maternal mortality rates for Black women in the U.S. — which are already two to three times higher than for white women — are projected to increase more than 30% without access to safe and legal abortion, said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who cited the projection from a study published in the research journal Demography....

