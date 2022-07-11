ICO Calls For Broader Probe Of Gov't Private Messaging

By Ashish Sareen (July 11, 2022, 8:09 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s data watchdog called Monday for a wider review of the government's use of private messaging platforms in a report criticizing the way the government's health and social care department conducted business over private channels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.K.'s data watchdog published a report Monday concluding there had been failings at the Department of Health and Social Care in its compliance with transparency and personal data protection obligations. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) The Information Commissioner's Office published the findings of a yearlong investigation following complaints about the use of private correspondence channels — including personal emails and social media...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS