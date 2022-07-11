Klarna's Valuation Drops To $6.7B As Markets Suffer

By Elise Hansen (July 11, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Buy-now, pay-later giant Klarna said Monday it raised $800 million at a $6.7 billion valuation, far lower than in previous rounds, as the markets turn sharply downward. Klarna Bank AB raised funds at a $45.6 billion valuation in June 2021, but said investors are being more cautious now as the stock market, and particularly technology companies, take a hit. Several of the company's previous investors joined the round at the newly reduced valuation, including Sequoia, Silver Lake and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the announcement said. The company also brought several new backers on board, such as Mubadala Investment Co., which is...

