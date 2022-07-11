Justices Urged To Review On-Sale Bar Ruling In Catheter Case

By Britain Eakin (July 11, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Inventor Larry Junker is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review how the Federal Circuit applied the on-sale bar after the appeals court wiped out his $1.25 million win in an ongoing battle against two medical device companies for infringing his patented catheter insertion design. In a July 6 petition docketed Friday, Junker said a Federal Circuit panel erred in finding his patent was unenforceable because it was offered for sale more than a year before he applied for the design patent, thereby triggering the on-sale bar and letting Medical Components Inc. and Martech Medical Products Inc. off the hook for...

