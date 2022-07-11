NY Top Judge DiFiore To Resign: 'Time For Me To Move On'

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 11, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT) -- New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said Monday that she will resign effective Aug. 31, suddenly vacating the top post in the state judiciary. New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, shown here in January 2016, said Monday she will resign from the top post in the state judiciary. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) "It is time for me to move on to the next chapter in my professional life," DiFiore said in a letter, touting her accomplishments over the past seven years of her tenure. "On August 31, 2022, I will step down as chief judge of the Court of Appeals and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS