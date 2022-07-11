NY Top Judge DiFiore To Resign: 'Time For Me To Move On'

By Frank G. Runyeon (July 11, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT) -- New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said Monday that she will resign effective Aug. 31, suddenly vacating the top post in the state judiciary. New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, shown here in January 2016, said Monday she will resign from the top post in the state judiciary. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) Beyond a desire to move on, Judge DiFiore did not provide much rationale for the timing of her departure, and a spokesperson said that there was no impetus for the decision beyond her personal decision. However, the move comes as DiFiore faces an ongoing judicial ethics investigation for allegedly interfering in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS