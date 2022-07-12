Pinsent Masons Elects New Senior Partner

By Emily Lever (July 11, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Pinsent Masons LLP has elected a longtime corporate, transactional and private equity partner to serve as the firm's leader, the firm announced Monday. Andrew Masraf, a 28-year veteran of the firm who at different points in his career has led its corporate and transactional practice groups, will take over Oct. 1 for senior partner Richard Foley, who has led the firm for eight years. "Pinsent Masons is an entrepreneurial and energetic business that has made significant strides under Richard's leadership," Masraf said in a statement. "We have a mindset that consistently seeks to deliver new solutions and develop different ways of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS