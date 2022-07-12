Jan 6. Panel Says Defiant Trump Egged On March To Capitol

By James Arkin (July 12, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump ignored advisers' admonitions that his paths to challenge the election were closed, according to new testimony Tuesday from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead, he egged on supporters to attend the Jan. 6 rally, promising in a tweet it would be "wild!" The committee's hearing, which focused on the period between the Electoral College certification on Dec. 14 and the rally on the morning of Jan. 6, included several revelations. Trump's Dec. 19 tweet calling for his supporters to be in Washington as Congress convened came after an intense White House meeting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS