FDA Asked To Make Birth Control Pill Available OTC

By Adam Lidgett (July 11, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Perrigo Co. unit has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to greenlight a birth control pill it currently sells by prescription for over-the-counter use, a move that comes not long after the U.S. Supreme Court erased the constitutional right to abortion. HRA Pharma wants the FDA to change the designation for its Opill pill from prescription to over-the-counter availability, according to a Monday announcement. The only pill-based contraceptive on the market right now that is also available over-the-counter is the emergency contraception levonorgestrel, which can be taken after unprotected sex, according the FDA. Frédérique Welgryn, chief strategic operations and...

