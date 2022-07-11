Cred Can Keep Trying To Claw Back Bitcoin From Investor

By Rick Archer (July 11, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday allowed the liquidating trust for bankrupt cryptocurrency venture Cred Inc. to continue its attempt to claw back hundreds of bitcoins from a so-called whale investor, but dismissed claims he engaged in actual fraud. In a virtual bench ruling U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said while the trust had sufficiently alleged Cred had sunk into insolvency at the time it sent the 516.39 in Bitcoin — currently worth more than $10.5 million — to prominent crypto angel investor Winslow Carter Strong, the allegations do not add up to Strong having the insider status to force...

