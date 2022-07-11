Durbin Expresses Skepticism About Possible Ky. Judicial Pick

By James Arkin (July 11, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, expressed concern Monday over the possible nomination of Chad Meredith, a conservative, anti-abortion attorney whom President Joe Biden had planned to name to a Kentucky judicial vacancy. Durbin, told reporters he had spoken with the White House about the possible nomination of Meredith and that he was waiting for them to make a final decision on whether to move forward. But he expressed skepticism about the pick and said he did not see Democrats voting for Meredith based on his record. "On his merits alone? No, not on his merits...

