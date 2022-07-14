A Close Look At The Decentralized Effort To Tax Digital Assets

By Joshua Smeltzer (July 14, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency is no longer a new asset — it's been around since 2009 — and the number of individuals and businesses who own or use cryptocurrency, and the underlying blockchain technology, continues to increase with each passing year. Remarkably, the U.S. and most other countries are still only beginning to regulate the taxation of this "new" asset class. Clarity on taxation, both internationally and domestically, is one of the biggest hurdles to mass adoption and use. With a total market cap of almost a trillion dollars, there is money to be made, but many remain hesitant without understanding the tax implications....

