Insurer Says Storage Co. Isn't Covered In Fireworks Injury Suit

By Hope Patti (July 12, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit told a Florida federal court that it does not owe coverage to a self-storage business in an underlying personal injury suit accusing the company of negligently selling fireworks to a minor, saying bodily injury coverage pertains only to the company's self-storage operations, not retail sales. Safeco Insurance Co. said in a complaint Monday that it has no duty to defend or indemnify TNT Buyers LLC and that it has no liability to TNT or Brandy Grantham, who filed the underlying suit on behalf of her son, under any consent judgment and settlement that the parties enter into....

