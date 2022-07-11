Ex-AG Barr Subpoenaed In Dominion's Del. Defamation Suit

By Hailey Konnath (July 11, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Former Attorney General William Barr has been subpoenaed in Dominion Voting Systems' massive defamation suit alleging Fox News Network published unfounded election fraud claims, according to a docket entry in the Delaware state court case. Dominion asked for a subpoena to be issued to Barr on July 1, and it was issued over the weekend, per the docket. Dominion is in the midst of securing subpoenas for a slew of individuals as part of its litigation against Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp. The voting technology company has accused the media group of spreading "outlandish" claims about the 2020...

