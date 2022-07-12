EU Insurance Watchdog Starts Consultation On Dual Pricing

By Martin Croucher (July 12, 2022, 3:56 PM BST) -- European insurers could be required to ensure that controversial pricing practices do not result in elderly or vulnerable consumers paying disproportionately high premiums for their home or motor cover, under new rules under consideration by the bloc's insurance watchdog. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority launched a consultation on Monday on tougher governance standards to curb the worst excesses of what it calls differential pricing in insurance. The practice is known elsewhere as dual pricing, price walking or the loyalty penalty. It involves insurers incrementally increasing premiums for consumers at renewal, based not on changes in their risk profile but...

