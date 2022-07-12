Irish Regulator Spots Poor AML Controls At Online Firms

By Irene Madongo (July 12, 2022, 2:37 PM BST) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has urged digital asset businesses to tighten their controls against financial crime after its review of applications for registration highlighted poor compliance, and said the sector would be subject to a levy. The watchdog said on Monday that it found that a large majority of applications showed a lack of understanding and compliance with key anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist-funding obligations, as well as significant weaknesses in their controls. The central bank did not disclose the number of applications it had received. It added that a significant number of the applicants were unable to show that they...

