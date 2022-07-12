Travers-Led Foresight To Buy Investment Co. For AU$140M

By Dawood Fakhir (July 12, 2022, 2:51 PM BST) -- European investment company Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., led by Travers Smith LLP and Allens, reached a deal on Tuesday to buy Australia's Infrastructure Capital Holdings Pty. Ltd. from Log Creek Pty. Ltd. and other shareholders for up to AU$140 million ($94 million). The combined company will form one of the largest renewable energy generation and infrastructure investors in Australia and also open Asian markets for Foresight Group, the group said in a statement. Log Creek is based in Melbourne, and Infrastructure Capital is based in Sydney. Bernard Fairman, Foresight Group's executive chairman, said buying infrastructure investment company Infrastructure Capital was a transformational deal...

