Serica Energy Rejects Orrick-Advised £1B Bid By Kistos

By Najiyya Budaly (July 12, 2022, 12:19 PM BST) -- The board of British oil and gas company Serica Energy said Tuesday that it has rejected a £1.04 billion ($1.23 billion) bid by Kistos, an energy-sector investment firm. Serica, which produces natural gas from the North Sea, has said it has snubbed a £1.04 billion ($1.23 billion) bid by an energy-sector investment firm. (iStock.com/arild lilleboe) Kistos PLC, which is listed on the FTSE AIM 100 index for alternative investments, said it had proposed to merge with Serica Energy PLC, an AIM 50 index company, in a cash and share offer. Serica shareholders would have received 0.2932 new shares in Kistos and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS