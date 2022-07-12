Norton Rose Guides United Utilities' £100M Green Biz Sale

By Humberto J. Rocha (July 12, 2022, 2:23 PM BST) -- Britain's largest listed water and wastewater company said on Tuesday that it is selling the whole of its renewable energy business for £100 million ($119 million) to an investment firm that focuses on green energy. United Utilities Group PLC said in a statement that SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC, known as SEEIT, would be acquiring its portfolio of green energy assets, which generates 69 megawatts across 70 sites in northern England. The investment firm said that the purchase of United's renewable business will be funded by its own resources. United Utilities is represented by Norton Rose Fulbright, while Orrick Herrington...

