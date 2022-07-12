Audit Watchdog Outlines Reforms, New Governance Code

By Joel Poultney (July 12, 2022, 3:06 PM BST) -- Britain's accounting regulator mapped out proposed changes to Britain's corporate governance codes and audit standards on Tuesday as it prepares for an overhaul and new statutory powers. The Financial Reporting Council has backed government plans for a stronger reporting framework that would require directors to make explicit statements about the effectiveness of the internal controls and fraud prevention measures at their companies. The regulator said the changes would also clarify corporate responsibilities on reporting to investors and regulators about sustainability and environmental, social and governance matters. Directors would also be required to make statutory resilience statements about how their business manages risk....

