Anglo Pacific To Buy Copper, Nickel Royalties For $200M

By Najiyya Budaly (July 12, 2022, 12:51 PM BST) -- Britain's Anglo Pacific said on Tuesday that it will buy a portfolio of copper and nickel royalties from Australian mining company South32 for up to $200 million in cash and shares. Anglo Pacific Group PLC, which is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, said it has agreed to acquire royalties over copper and nickel projects from South32 Royalty Investments Pty Ltd. for $185 million. The London-based company said it will pay a further contingent amount of up to $15 million depending on future nickel prices and production levels. Anglo Pacific, which buys royalties in natural resources, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS