Akin Gump Adds Hogan Lovells' Renewables Head

By Ashish Sareen (July 18, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP is looking to take advantage of new work opportunities arising from the changing landscape in the energy industry with the hire of the former head of Hogan Lovells' power, renewables and energy transition practice in London. Alex Harrison told Law360 on Monday that moving to Akin Gump — which has had "energy in its DNA since its founding" — would enable him to work with private equity clients that are looking to invest in clean energy companies and also to work on significant restructurings taking place in the industry. "We're in a world of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS