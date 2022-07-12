FCA Warns Banks To Stop Poor Treatment Of SME Debt

By Alex Davidson (July 12, 2022, 4:32 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog told the heads of retail banks serving small businesses on Tuesday that the sector has failed to treat customers fairly in debt collection and that managers must address any deficiencies or face possible enforcement action. Sheldon Mills, the Financial Conduct Authority's executive director for consumers and competition, said in a letter that the FCA found poor results for small business customers in 11 banks it reviewed. This was due partly to policy and procedure gaps and inadequate staff training, as well as poor record keeping, he said. "We have written this letter to all chairs of retail banks with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS