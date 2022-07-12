Debevoise Advises Apera On €1.27B Fundraising

By Najiyya Budaly (July 12, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- Debt investor Apera Asset Management said Tuesday it has raised €1.27 billion ($1.5 billion) from institutional investors to buy loan structures in Western Europe. Apera Asset Management LLP said it has raised a total of €1.27 billion in investable capital for a fund, known as Apera Private Debt Fund II. The amount exceeds the London-based private debt manager's initial target of €800 million, it said. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP advised Apera on the fundraising, led by partner Geoffrey Kittredge. Apera said it will use the money to invest in senior secured unitranche financings across Europe, including the U.K., Germany, the Nordics,...

