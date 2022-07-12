EU Watchdog Fines Can Companies €32M Over German Cartel

By Alex Baldwin (July 12, 2022, 6:31 PM BST) -- European enforcers have slapped two canning companies with a €31.5 million ($31.7 million) fine for participating in a cartel that shared "sensitive" sales information and coordinated commercial strategies in Germany. The European Commission said Tuesday that U.S. can and packaging rivals Crown Holdings Inc. and Silgan Holdings Inc. admitted to their involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case following probes from both European and German watchdogs. Crown Holdings is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Silgan Holdings is based in Stamford, Connecticut. The two companies would exchange recent annual sales data to help inform their future commercial strategies in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS