Ariz. Abortion Law Stopped For Now On Vagueness Ground

By Adam Lidgett (July 12, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has blocked for now a state policy giving unborn children the same rights as others in the state, just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes on Monday granted a bid from abortion providers in the state to preliminary enjoin what they said was a "personhood" law that they argued was far too unclear. The judge said that the issue with the law was that it "either does absolutely nothing, or it does something." He added that the providers shouldn't "have to guess at whether their conduct is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS