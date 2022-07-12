Arthrex Tells Full Fed. Circ. USPTO Can't Cherry-Pick Leader

By Dani Kass (July 12, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Arthrex has asked the full Federal Circuit to evaluate whether former Patent Commissioner Drew Hirshfeld was allowed to conduct director reviews while he headed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office between leaders, saying the agency undermined the law governing vacant leadership roles. The medical device company on Monday said there are three positions that justify an acting officer under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, and Hirshfeld met none of them when taking on the director duties in between Andrei Iancu's Jan. 2021 resignation and Kathi Vidal's April 2022 confirmation. The panel's May ruling greenlighting director reviews of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS